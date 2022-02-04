Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,593 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 475% compared to the average volume of 625 put options.
Shares of NYSE POST traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $118.32.
Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.