Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,593 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 475% compared to the average volume of 625 put options.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

