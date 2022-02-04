Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 16,270 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 464% compared to the typical volume of 2,883 call options.

GTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. 210,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $394.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.32 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

