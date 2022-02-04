Investors Purchase Large Volume of Northern Oil and Gas Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 20,428 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,341% compared to the average daily volume of 1,418 call options.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after buying an additional 2,412,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth $19,447,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. 50,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,051. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

