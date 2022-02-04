IoT Chain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $104,958.00 (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market cap of $2.58 million and $104,958.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002334 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00055600 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IoT Chain

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

