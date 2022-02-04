IQE plc (LON:IQE) Insider Victoria Hull Buys 231,192 Shares

IQE plc (LON:IQE) insider Victoria Hull purchased 231,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £73,981.44 ($99,464.16).

Shares of LON:IQE opened at GBX 31.90 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. IQE plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.53 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.70 ($1.14). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.48. The company has a market cap of £256.28 million and a PE ratio of -319.00.

IQE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.67) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. dropped their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 55 ($0.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.74) target price on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.84).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

