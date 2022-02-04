IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $250.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

