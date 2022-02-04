IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,757 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.42% of IQVIA worth $192,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,036. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $181.13 and a one year high of $285.61.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.