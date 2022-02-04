IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $394,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 201,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,089. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $599.82 million, a P/E ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $50.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRadimed by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

