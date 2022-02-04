IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Gap Up to $39.30

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.30, but opened at $41.90. IRadimed shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $547.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total value of $485,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,504 shares of company stock worth $7,278,493 over the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth $5,915,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.