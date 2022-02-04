Iridium Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, Iridium has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a market cap of $308,697.74 and approximately $226.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

About Iridium

Iridium’s total supply is 23,806,413 coins. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

