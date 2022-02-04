Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $379.21

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.21 ($5.10) and traded as low as GBX 369.75 ($4.97). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 369.75 ($4.97), with a volume of 11,140 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £676.29 million and a P/E ratio of -40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

