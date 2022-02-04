IRISnet Price Hits $0.0772 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $93.80 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,061,100,607 coins and its circulating supply is 1,215,500,624 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

