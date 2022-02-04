iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $125.77 and last traded at $125.82. 1,046,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,425,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.51.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.51.

