iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 145,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.32 and its 200 day moving average is $114.61. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

