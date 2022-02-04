iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 5,079,326 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,946,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

