iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) shares fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. 6,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 87,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.