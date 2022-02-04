iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK)’s share price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.61. 884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

