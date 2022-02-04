iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $86.91

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $86.91 and traded as low as $84.09. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $84.10, with a volume of 44,626,158 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $194,383,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18,817.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 514,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,564,000 after buying an additional 512,223 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,503,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

