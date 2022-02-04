iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 9.2% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $34,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after purchasing an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 649,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,859,766. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

