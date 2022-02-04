iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.32 and last traded at $64.75. 746,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 962% from the average session volume of 70,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.18.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.