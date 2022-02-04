iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.44% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NYSEARCA:SCJ opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

