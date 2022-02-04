iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

