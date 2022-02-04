iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Raised by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.92. The company had a trading volume of 139,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.33 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

