iShares US Real Estate ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 119,052 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 418% compared to the average volume of 22,965 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.67. 565,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.19. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.