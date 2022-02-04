Ispolink (ISP) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, Ispolink has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market cap of $8.79 million and $5.18 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00110918 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

