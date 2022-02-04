ITM Power (LON:ITM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITM. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.71) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 691 ($9.29) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 531.38 ($7.14).

LON ITM opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.40) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 362.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 412.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 228.20 ($3.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 680 ($9.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

