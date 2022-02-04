Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.85

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 285658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

Several research firms recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 971.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

