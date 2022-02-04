IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.89

Shares of IXICO plc (LON:IXI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.89 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.65). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.65), with a volume of 2,442 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of £23.35 million and a PE ratio of 15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.89.

About IXICO (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

