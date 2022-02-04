J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $289.94

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.94 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 294.10 ($3.95). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 292.40 ($3.93), with a volume of 2,513,966 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.70) to GBX 285 ($3.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.82).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.94.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.