Jack W. Conner Sells 9,119 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 178,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,040,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after buying an additional 47,322 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

