Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Japan Airport Terminal (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Japan Airport Terminal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS JTTRY traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.50. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $27.06.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

