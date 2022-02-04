JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCDXF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on JCDecaux from €25.00 ($28.09) to €23.80 ($26.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JCDecaux from €24.20 ($27.19) to €23.60 ($26.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $24.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

