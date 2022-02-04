JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 19,315 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 4,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.46) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.63) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

