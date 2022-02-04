Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eneti in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

NETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

NETI stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a current ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eneti by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eneti by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in Eneti by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 66,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

