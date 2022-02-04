Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for PerkinElmer in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $187.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

