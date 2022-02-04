Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 25,001 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

