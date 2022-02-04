Jeffrey D. Heeter Sells 17,696 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AA traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $64.22. 7,159,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,729. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

