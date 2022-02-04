Jeffrey W. Ubben Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,036,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,647,389. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.