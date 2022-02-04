JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.37

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.37 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.56). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 546,075 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £71.27 million and a P/E ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

