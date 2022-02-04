JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Down 3.6%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

JLM Couture Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for JLM Couture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JLM Couture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.