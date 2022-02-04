Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $3.63

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.77. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 40,352 shares traded.

JOBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $77,233,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $30,228,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $21,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

