JOE (JOE) Price Tops $1.50

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $246.30 million and approximately $27.91 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 164,715,817 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

