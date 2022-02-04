John J. Fry Sells 371 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 371 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $11,671.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

QTRX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 390,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,237,000 after acquiring an additional 476,336 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after acquiring an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

