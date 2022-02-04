John Z. Zhang Sells 13,320 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,877,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,586. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corning by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.
About Corning
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
