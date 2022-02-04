John Z. Zhang Sells 13,320 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. 3,877,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,586. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corning by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 20,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

