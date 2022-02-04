Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $50.62 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

