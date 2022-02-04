Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $596,937.99 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

