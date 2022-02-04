Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.02. 144,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.