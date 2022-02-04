Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.39

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 4602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($33.75) to GBX 2,320 ($31.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

