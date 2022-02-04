Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.48. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 404,979 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Jones Soda Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers.

