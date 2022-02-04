JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €18.50

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

